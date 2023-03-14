Meridian’s Premium Trimmer Collection Is Ushering in a New Era of Intimate Grooming
Personal grooming—whether it be your hair down there, your beard, or your legs—is a personal choice that many of us include in our hygiene routines. For trimming body hair, getting a pair of trimmers actually designed for the job can make a major difference (especially if we’re talking about your more *southern* regions), and Meridian’s grooming essentials are second to none. Plus, the brand is all about radical inclusivity, which means its grooming products are designed for everyone to use, regardless of gender, grooming preferences, race, etc.
The brand’s premium trimmers are waterproof, ergonomic, and engineered with safety features like an anti-nick blade to give you professional-level results without cuts. Plus, they’re designed to prevent ingrown hairs and irritation, whether you want to go bare or rock a full bush. Both our editors and reviewers alike are raving about these trimmers. “100% safest razor I’ve ever used on my privates,” one five-star reviewer said. “Fantastic for bikini line! I don't get any ingrown hairs or uncomfortable razor burn! Already telling my girlfriends about it,” another shopper wrote. Whether you’re looking to save money on Brazilian waxes, looking for a new beard trimmer that can also tackle your intimate regions, or a trimmer that can literally do it all, look no further than Meridian’s advanced gender-neutral grooming tools.
