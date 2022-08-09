Merit Beauty’s Beloved Minimalist Stick Got a Major Redesign and It’s Selling Out Fast

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since the buzzy beauty brand launched in early 2021, Merit Beauty’s no-fuss, minimalist formulas have won the hearts of many makeup-wearers. Known for its no-makeup-makeup aesthetic and clean, cruelty-free formulas, Merit Beauty’s tightly-curated collection delivers effortless products formulated to be buildable and customizable, inclusive, and on-the-go-friendly. Its Minimalist stick—a lightweight foundation, concealer, and contour stick in one compact package—is certainly no exception.

Now, Merit Beauty has revamped the Minimalist Complexion Perfecting Stick (which garnered a waitlist of over 10,000 people after selling out earlier in the year) to include almost twice as much product at the same, original price point ($38). Nothing about the actual formula of the Minimalist Stick has changed, you just simply get more of it without having to pay extra and the redesigned packaging makes it more portable and less bulky. What’s not love, right?

I love Merit Beauty because all of its clean products are formulated in partnership with esthetician Biba de Sousa, who ensures that each formula is non-comedogenic and suitable for both acne-prone and sensitive skin. This is important to me because while I love adding a bit extra coverage to my look from time to time, I don’t want to undo all of the progress I’ve made with my skincare routine just to conceal a couple of spots and undereye circles.

Plus, the actual formula feels super breathable on the skin—like you’re wearing nothing—while delivering sustained hydration to the skin. As someone with oily-combination skin, I also appreciate that while it doesn’t look chalky, overly matte, or emphasize dry patches and fine lines, it also doesn’t seem to exacerbate my oiliness throughout the day either. I absolutely hate feeling greasy and looking shiny, and many no-makeup-makeup complexion formulas tend to leave behind a less-than-desirable filmy residue on my skin that makes me feel just... gross. Not this one! Best of all, the Minimalist Stick is a multi-purpose product, which, as a lazy beauty lover, I absolutely stan. You can use it as an all-over foundation, spot concealer, and as a highlight or contour (just opt for a shade two to three levels darker than your skin tone).

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

