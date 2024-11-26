Scouted

PSA: MERIT Beauty Is Having a 20% Off Sitewide Sale Right Now

Stock up on clean beauty staples during the brand’s (rare) can’t-miss sale.

MERIT Beauty Black Friday Sale 2024
Minimalist makeup looks aren’t trendy; they’re timeless, and recently, the beauty industry has seen an uptick in demand for brands with a fresh-face aesthetic. Of the category’s finest, MERIT Beauty is especially beloved by Hollywood starlets. Household names like Mandy Moore, Lily Collins, Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Nicole Richie have been spotted wearing its products time and time again. Beyond its A-list fan club, the cosmetic brand’s high-quality, long-wear and stunning packaging are what keep customers coming back for more—and anticipating MERIT Beauty’s Black Friday deals.

The MERIT Beauty 2024 Black Friday sale is already live and continues through Monday, Dec. 2, granting shoppers an entire week of discounts. Prices will drop 20 percent sitewide, with no code necessary, and on Monday, Cyber Monday, purchases over $100 will include a free Flush Balm in the shade “Mood.”

MERIT Beauty Black Friday Sale
Throughout the week, a free New Mini Signature Bag will be added to every order—no minimum spend required—and new customers will receive both the original Signature Bag and mini blue Signature Bag.
MERIT bestsellers worth adding to your cart include The Minimalist Perfect Complexion Stick (a light-to-medium coverage dual-purpose face product that doubles as foundation and concealer), The Flush Balm cream cheek tint, the Shade Slick (a moisturizing tinted lip oil) and Day Glow highlighting balm.

The brand’s popular (and super giftable!) sets—Five Minute Morning, Complexion Set, Prep Set, Eye Set and Full Collection—are also included in Merit’s Black Friday deals, marked down an additional 20 percent off their already discounted prices. Holiday sets are excluded from the sale.

