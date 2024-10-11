Lily Collins Used This Merit Moisturizer to Prep Her Complexion for the Red Carpet

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are certain skincare products that become a gold standard in their category, transcending the fickle trend cycle to deliver noticeable, lasting results. Merit Beauty’s Great Skin Instant Glow Serum has long been one of those gold-standard powerhouse products users swear by thanks to its clean yet effective formula that keeps its promises for bestowing a lit from within glow. Now the brand has given the bestselling serum a winter-frinedly counterpart that gives your sustained hydration while doubling as an (optional) makeup primer: the Great Skin Moisturizer.

As a minimalist clean beauty brand, Merit’s product releases are thoughtfully and intentionally curated, making each launch an anticipatory event that sets the beauty world abuzz.

It only makes sense that when the Great Skin Moisturizer debuted in August it became the new it skincare product for beauty enthusiasts to obsess over—especially when Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reportedly used it to prep her skin pre-red carpet for the show’s season 4 premiere.

Merit Great Skin Priming Moisturizer Formulated as a companion product to the Great Skin Serum, the lightweight, multi-purpose priming moisturizer is made with Merit’s signature blend of fiming, line-smoothing and moisture-locking ingredients including peptides, spermidine, and polysaccharides. The gentle moisturizer also contains oat extract, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and emulsifiers to instantly instill to your skin with a serious surge of hydration, leaving it with a velvety canvas that’s visibly smoother. Buy At Merit Beauty $ 38

I used the moisturizer for a week as a substitute for my usual go-to Kiehl’s moisturizer and noticed how much lighter and quick-absorbing the product was in comparison—the perfect pre-makeup hydrator for silky skin. Though the Merit moisturizer doesn’t stay on the skin surface for long, you’ll feel how deeply it nourishes your face and neck, leaving the treated skin feeling soft and smooth, whether you’re barefaced or dolled up.

Before using the Great Skin Moisturizer, my skin would often feel very layered and product-heavy thanks to having to use multiple products, but with this simplified, multitasking moisturizer, my skin barrier feels fortified and soft to the touch without feeling overly greasy or oily.

If you’re looking for a more minimalist approach to skincare and want to avoid cakey, greasy textures that leave your skin feeling bland and blah, simplify your skincare and beauty routine by incorporating the celeb-loved, multi-purpose Great Skin Moisturizer.

