Merkel Confirmed for Third Term

As the head of a coalition between her center-right Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats, Angela Merkel has been confirmed for a third term as chancellor by Germany's Bundestag. As part of the agreement to support Merkel, the SDP negotiated a national minimum wage (Germany has never had one) of 8.50 euro (or about $11.70), which will go into effect in 2015. "I accept the election result and thank you for your trust," said Merkel after the vote, as she received a bouquet of flowers.