1
Multiple Bombs Found at Tesla Showroom in Texas
SCARY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.24.25 2:28PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 18: Investigators look over the scene at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 18: Investigators look over the scene at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Austin Police Department found “incendiary devices” at a Tesla dealership in North Austin on Monday, Fox 7 reported. Officials responded to a call at about 8:04 a.m. local time in relation to the suspicious devices at the Austin Tesla dealership. On arrival, the police called in the APD Bomb Squad to investigate the devices that were later identified as designed to cause fires. The security incident follows backlash faced by the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company. Those opposed to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) boss’ work alongside President Donald Trump seem to have succumbed to targeting Telsa cars and property across the nation. The Austin incident follows a case in which five Tesla vehicles were scorched at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas. Following this March 18 occurrence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department noted that it “was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility.” The very same incident also prompted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to call the attacks “nothing short of domestic terrorism.” The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in, blaming Democrats for the “heinous violence.” The president and Musk have even claimed that the alleged vandalism is coordinated. That said, last week, enforcement officials and domestic extremism experts said they didn’t find any evidence that the recent series of attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations were planned.

2
Maria Shriver Opens Up on ‘Brutal’ Divorce From Arnold Schwarzenegger
TELL ALL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.24.25 2:32PM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 2:30PM EDT 
Maria Shriver is seen on stage during the Natural Products Expo West 2025 held at the Anaheim Convention Center on March 5, 2025 in Anaheim, California.
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

In a new book, Maria Shriver shares how her life took a “brutal” turn after her 25-year marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger ended, People reports. The 69-year-old former first lady of California once had it good—as an NBC anchor, a Kennedy, and wife to the Austrian bodybuilder. In I Am Maria, out April 1, Shriver divulges her initial fascination with her ex-husband. “Thirty-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger looked and sounded different from anyone I’d ever met. My attraction to him was instantaneous,” she wrote, adding: “My family was shocked. No one understood my relationship with Arnold. After all, Arnold was a Republican, a bodybuilder, and he wanted to be a movie star. He lived in a two-bedroom apartment and wore a Speedo.” Then her life came to a screeching halt in 2011. Her father, Sargent Shriver, passed away two years after the death of her mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, and her marriage to the actor and former Republican governor ended after she discovered he’d fathered a son with their housekeeper. Following her divorce, Shriver, who shares four children with Schwarzenegger—Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27—writes that she was “consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety.” She also writes, “I was unsure now of who I was, where I belonged. Honestly, it was brutal, and I was terrified,” adding, “As I sat on my hotel room floor in the dark, alone with tears streaming down my face, I thought to myself: Maria, this doesn’t have to be the end of you.”

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season

A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

3
‘Return of the Mack’ Singer Mark Morrison Arrested After Restaurant Fracas
GRAND RETURN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.24.25 1:19PM EDT 
Singer Mark Morrison at the Hell Raisers Handbook TV series launch party at Elysium on London's Regent Street. (Photo by Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“Return of the Mack” singer Mark Morrison has been charged with battery after a run in with the manager of a high-end restaurant in Florida, according to TMZ. The pop star, who has a long history of brushes with the law, reportedly pushed the manager of Le Bar à Vin in Palm Beach on his upper body during a disagreement over an event Morrison had apparently booked, to be hosted at the venue. Witnesses reportedly jumped in after the argument became physical. TMZ also obtained a photo, purportedly showing the English singer, 52, in cuffs. Morrison was reportedly released Sunday morning after posting $1,000 bond. In 1999 The Guardian called Morrison the “baddest boy in pop,” after he sent a lookalike to finish community service for him after he violated an order imposed in 1995 for his part in a brawl in which a man died. He laid low in Barbados for a month and was arrested upon his return to England.

4
Donald Trump Jr. Joins Board of Online Firearms Retailer GrabAGun
BIG SHOT
Sean Craig
Updated 03.24.25 11:14AM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 11:13AM EDT 
Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, holds a shotgun at Tombstone Tactical gun store in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 23, 2024.
Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, holds a shotgun at Tombstone Tactical gun store in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 23, 2024. REBECCA NOBLE/Rebecca Noble/AFP

Donald Trump Jr. is headlining a group of conservative gun activists joining the board of online firearms retailer GrabAGrun as it plans to go public later this year, the company announced Monday. GrabAGrun is in the process of merging with a holding company led by businessman Omeed Malik, whose conservative-leaning venture fund 1789 Capital has invested in Tucker Carlson’s independent media outlet, the newsletter publisher Substack, and Elon Musk’s xAI, SpaceX, and X. Don Jr. joined 1789 as a partner last year. President Donald Trump’s eldest son is one of several prominent right-wing additions to be added to GrabAGun’s board; venture capitalist Blake Masters, a protégé of Peter Thiel and failed candidate for Senate and Congress, is also joining. So are onetime National Rifle Association (NRA) executive director Chris Cox and YouTuber, gun activist, and lawyer Collins Idehen Jr., who goes by the alias Colion Noir and has produced content for the NRA. In a filing noted by Axios, GrabAGun said it is growing fastest among the coveted Gen Z and millennial demographics, positioning it for sustained revenues. Don Jr., meanwhile, is the publisher of the hunting and outdooring lifestyle brand Field Ethos, which publishes a quarterly print journal and sells branded clothing and recreational gear.

Shop with Scouted

Womanizer’s New 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator Is Peak Orgasm Innovation
‘ORGASMS FOR ALL’
Scouted Staff
Updated 03.23.25 4:25AM EDT 
Published 03.22.25 7:17PM EDT 
Womanizer Enhance
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are a number of reasons you may not orgasm on your own or with a partner. Sometimes, it doesn’t hurt to enlist the help of a premium sex toy. Our current favorite? Womanizer’s newly launched Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator. The Womanizer Enhance is a two-in-one clitoral stimulator that uses Pleasure Air Technology and added We-Vibes for next-level pleasure.

Whether you prefer gentle waves, powerful pulses, or a mix of both, this device has it all. You can choose from one of 10 levels of air intensity, vibration intensity, and vibration patterns so you can make it customizable to your specific needs—that’s over 1,000 sensation combinations. Plus, the Enhance’s waterproof, silicone body-safe broadhead offers stimulation over a wider area for better contact and even deeper stimulation.

Womanizer Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator
Down From $149
See At Womanizer$129

In an external study with the Berlin Institute for Innovation with over 100 testers, 100 percent of testers had an orgasm with Womanizer Enhance. That’s pretty impressive, right? One reviewer called it “innovative, intense, individual, and really good.” Another tester said, “So far, [it’s] the best product I have ever used.” The Womanizer Enhance is available in three colors (lilac, black, and vibrant pink) and comes with a magnetic charger for easy charging.

Best of all, from now until April 30, you can save 14 percent off sitewide with the code AFF-DAILYBEAST. With this promotion, you can snag the Womanizer Enhance for only $129, down from its original price tag of $149.

5
Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Countries That Buy Oil and Gas From Venezuela
A PUNISHMENT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.24.25 12:19PM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 12:18PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before leading a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before leading a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela on Monday, writing on Truth Social that “Venezuela has purposefully and deceitfully sent to the United States, undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals, many of whom are murderers and people of a very violent nature.” The post further said that “hostile” Venezuela had sent gangs to the U.S., including Tren de Aragua, which has been designated a terrorist organization. Trump announced the tariffs would go into effect on April 2, which the president has dubbed “LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA.” Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico earlier this month but was forced to walk them back after automakers complained, and the stock market took a plunge. The U.S. itself spent $5.6 billion on oil and gas from Venezuela in 2024.

6
23andMe Files for Bankruptcy, Fueling Fears for Millions of Customers’ DNA Data
MAJOR MUTATION
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 03.24.25 9:50AM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 9:19AM EDT 
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: A sign is posted in front of the 23andMe headquarters on February 01, 2024 in Sunnyvale, California. Genetic testing company 23andMe, once valued at $6 billion, is facing the possibility of delisting from NASDAQ as the company navigates numerous class action lawsuits (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

DNA testing firm 23andMe filed for bankruptcy and announced the resignation of its CEO on Sunday. Anne Wojcicki, the departing chief executive who remains on the company’s board, said in a statement that filing for bankruptcy is “the best path forward to maximize the value of the business.” Over 15 million people have submitted their DNA to the company for testing, making a colossal database of human genetics that could now be sold to the highest bidder in bankruptcy proceedings. “Any buyer will be required to comply with applicable law with respect to the treatment of customer data,” the company, which has previously been infiltrated by hackers, said in a news release. Last week, California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta urged 23andMe users to “delete your data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company” after the business “publicly reported that it is in financial distress.” Wojcicki, who co-founded the company in 2006, said she was “disappointed” by the bankruptcy plan and that her previous bid to take private ownership of the company had been rejected. She now seeks to “secure the company’s assets during the restructuring process” so that she can “be in the best position to pursue the company as an independent bidder,” she announced on X.

7
Joe and Jill Biden Enjoy Date Night on Broadway After Being Given Cold Shoulder by Democrats
SHAKESPEAREAN TRAGEDY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.24.25 10:38AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: (L-R) Dr. Jill Biden, Producer Brian Moreland, Denzel Washington, Former U.S. President Joe Biden, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kenny Leon pose backstage on opening night of "Othello" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: (L-R) Dr. Jill Biden, Producer Brian Moreland, Denzel Washington, Former U.S. President Joe Biden, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kenny Leon pose backstage on opening night of "Othello" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage) Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Biden appeared in public for the first time since stepping down as president on Sunday, attending the Broadway premier of Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal with wife Jill. Donning a tuxedo while the former first lady wore a teal green dress, the former president gave a quick wave as he was ushered out of his motorcade and into the Barrymore Theatre for a “date night” in Manhattan. “Riveting… brilliant … BRAVO!” Jill wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the pair posing inside the theatre following the show’s conclusion. The Bidens were also spotted backstage after the performance, shaking hands with the cast while posing for a picture with the play’s two leads. It comes just days after the former president was given the cold shoulder by Democratic staffers after offering his services to help with campaigning and fundraising efforts. “Joe Biden should enjoy retirement at the beach in Rehoboth,” a Democratic insider told the New York Post last week. “No voter wants to hear from him. He is delusional and arrogant to think that he can be a value add to the Democratic Party. We need to move on from the era of Joe Biden and embrace new, younger leadership.”

8
Path-Breaking Trump GOP Foe Dies at 49
R.I.P
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.24.25 11:01AM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 10:31AM EDT 
Rep. Mia Love speaks at the Commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Birth of Frederick Douglass, in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
Rep. Mia Love speaks at the Commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Birth of Frederick Douglass, in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rep. Mia Love, the first Republican Black woman elected to Congress, has died aged 49. “With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today,” the former Utah congresswoman’s family said as they announced her passing on X, Sunday night. Love died at her home in Saratoga Springs. She represented Utah’s 4th Congressional District from 2015 to 2019. Love was fighting brain cancer and had recently received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University’s brain tumor center before her passing. Earlier this month, Love’s daughter shared that her mother’s cancer was no longer responding to the treatment. “In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward,” her family wrote. “We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.” Love is survived by her husband, Jason, and three children, Alessa, Abigale, and Peyton. In 2016, Love skipped the Republican National Convention and endorsed Ted Cruz, refusing to vote for Trump after his lewd comments were revealed. She lost her 2018 re-election bid by fewer than 700 votes. Trump shaded Love after her defeat. “Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” he said. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

9
RFK Jr. Cozies Up to Anti-Vax Crusader Novak Djokovic: ‘First in Courage’
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.24.25 7:09AM EDT 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in March.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a photo of himself with the anti-vaccine crusader Novak Djokovic, writing in a caption that the Grand Slam champion was “First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage.” President Donald Trump’s secretary for health and human services told Congress during his confirmation hearing that he wasn’t “anti-vaccine,” despite having spent years peddling conspiracy theories about vaccines causing autism. He has since ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study the issueagain—even though dozens of studies have failed to turn up a link, and has downplayed the effectiveness of the MMR vaccine as a deadly measles outbreak has spread from Texas to California, New York, and Maryland. Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam championships but was forced to sit out tournaments during the COVID-19 pandemic because he refused to get vaccinated. He’s currently competing in the Miami Open.

10
Former Yankees Star Reveals Unexpected Death of 14-Year-Old Son
GONE TOO SOON
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.23.25 5:20PM EDT 
Aug 26, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) prepares in the dugout before a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports

Brett Gardner, a standout former outfielder for the New York Yankees, announced the death of his 14-year-old son Miller on Sunday. In a joint statement with his wife Jessica, Gardner said Miller fell ill along with several other family members while on vacation. “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” the couple said. “Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile.” The family asked the public to respect their request for privacy, and did not disclose an exact cause of death. The New York Yankees also mourned Miller’s death in a statement, fondly recalling his “outgoing and feisty” personality as well as his “warm and loving” nature. “Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the team said. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years—so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

