The Austin Police Department found “incendiary devices” at a Tesla dealership in North Austin on Monday, Fox 7 reported. Officials responded to a call at about 8:04 a.m. local time in relation to the suspicious devices at the Austin Tesla dealership. On arrival, the police called in the APD Bomb Squad to investigate the devices that were later identified as designed to cause fires. The security incident follows backlash faced by the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company. Those opposed to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) boss’ work alongside President Donald Trump seem to have succumbed to targeting Telsa cars and property across the nation. The Austin incident follows a case in which five Tesla vehicles were scorched at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas. Following this March 18 occurrence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department noted that it “was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility.” The very same incident also prompted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to call the attacks “nothing short of domestic terrorism.” The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in, blaming Democrats for the “heinous violence.” The president and Musk have even claimed that the alleged vandalism is coordinated. That said, last week, enforcement officials and domestic extremism experts said they didn’t find any evidence that the recent series of attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations were planned.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT