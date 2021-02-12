These Boots Haven't Seen The Inside Of My Closet Yet — I Can't Stop Wearing Them

Full transparency: I am very picky when it comes to my footwear. If a pair of shoes isn’t stylish, comfortable, versatile, and practical all at the same time, it’ll probably get shoved into the back of my closet, never to be seen again. This goes double for women’s boots, which are (or should be) as much of a fashion statement as they are an everyday staple — but in my opinion, few options actually deliver.

The Merrell Shiloh II boot, however, has not seen the inside of my closet once. That’s because, ever since I got them this past fall, I’ve been wearing them constantly.

Merrell Shiloh II Buy at Zappos $ 104

So what’s so special about these shoes? For one, they’re extremely versatile: I wore them when I went pumpkin-picking with my cousin. I wore them when my snow-blower crapped out during an unexpected blizzard and I had to shovel the driveway by hand. I wear them out to the supermarket and on hikes around my local state park. When I’m not wearing them, I keep them by the back door for when I have to take the dog out in the middle of the night.

Because they’re made by outdoor-brand Merrell, they’re constructed using quality materials like full-grain leather, steel, canvas, and EVA foam. As a result, they’re rugged and comfortable enough for all of your adventures — but these boots are a hell of a lot more fashion-oriented than the rest of Merrell’s more utilitarian selection. In fact, I’ve worn them with everything from jeans and leggings to winter dresses, and I always love the look of them. (The subtle heel is a welcome touch that offers height without discomfort — because, when you’re 4’11” like me, you’ll take all the extra height you can get.)

My absolute favorite feature, though? The fact that the laces are just for show. Yes, they can be adjusted for a more secure fit, but after that, you never need to untie them again. That’s because there’s a vertical zipper at the heel, so you can take them off and put them on again in mere seconds. (That’s why I keep them right by the door for Oscar the dog’s 3 a.m. bathroom runs.)

Currently, I have them in black, which goes with everything — but I’m tempted to buy them in both the camel and oak colors, too. After all, how often do you come across a cold-weather boot that checks every single box on your particularly nitpicky list?

