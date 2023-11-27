CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Merriam-Webster Word of the Year Is the Opposite of Fake

    FOR REAL?

    Philippe Naughton

    This Dec. 16, 2016, photo illustration taken in Washington, D.C., shows the definition for the word “Surreal” in a copy of the Webster’s Desktop Dictionary.

    Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty

    It’s been a year of artifice, of AI-generated deepfakes, blue-tick trolls, and post-truth politicking. Which makes Merriam-Webster’s 2023 word of the year all the more surprising: “authentic.” The dictionary people make their choice from among the words that have been the most searched-for over the past 12 months, and “authentic” was consistently high-ranking—helped no doubt by the range of meanings attached to it. Nobody is quite sure why it’s done so well, but M-W editor at large Peter Sokolowski told the Associated Press he had an idea. “We see in 2023 a kind of crisis of authenticity,” he said. “What we realize is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more.”

    Read it at Associated Press