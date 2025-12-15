Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year 2025 Is Trump’s New Obsession
“Slop” is the new Merriam-Webster word of the year, thanks to the flood of low-quality artificial intelligence images and videos pumping through the veins of the internet. The word’s origin is in the 1700s and means soft mud, but now the rise of instant text-prompted generative AI has given it a whole new definition. The technology has been harnessed by President Donald Trump, who regularly fires off slop with wild abandon. He has published videos of himself dumping poop from a fighter on protesters, playing soccer in the Oval Office with Cristiano Ronaldo, and even ripping off the Blue Öyster Cult’s “The Reaper” for a Russ Vought-inspired AI music video about the government shutdown. Greg Barlow, Merriam-Webster’s president, said, “It’s such an illustrative word. It’s part of a transformative technology, AI, and it’s something that people have found fascinating, annoying, and a little bit ridiculous.” “Slop” is defined as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.” Put more casually in the words of Barlow, what that really means is, “absurd videos, weird advertising images, cheesy propaganda, fake news that looks real, junky AI-written digital books,” Barlow said.