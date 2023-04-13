CHEAT SHEET
DOJ Will Ask Supreme Court to Intervene in Abortion Pill Case
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Department of Justice will ask the Supreme Court to pause last week’s ruling limiting access to the abortion pill mifepristone. “The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA to deny in part our request for a stay pending appeal,” Garland said in a statement. “We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care.” The move comes after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled last Friday to rescind the FDA’s 2000 approval of mifepristone, which would restrict access.