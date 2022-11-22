Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

Merrick Garland is wasting our time.

That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.

“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first of all, you’ve had 22 months. Do you know what can get done in 22 months? A whole lot. But do you know what Merrick Garland has done? He’s given us bumper sticker slogans like ‘No one is above the law,’ except, of course, if you’re really wealthy, white, and well-connected like Donald Trump,” she tells Andy.

“There are two things here that really annoy me,” Andy says. “One is this feels like all this does is help Trump run out the clock even more. He should be held accountable and we need to stop giving him this kid-glove treatment. And the second part of that is the bending over backward so that this won’t be seen as political. [Trump supporters], they’re gonna storm the Capitol, they’re gonna commit other acts of violence and threaten other acts of violence regardless of what you do. So I just feel like, don’t play their games.”

The two also talk Garland’s new appointment and their frustrations with the lack of action on gun control on the heels of another shooting, this time against more LGBTQ people in Colorado.

“When you think about the things that [Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and the right] have said—the pedophiles, the groomers—when you have the Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the world saying that Democrats are trying to kill you, what do we think that people are going to take from their language?” asks Danielle.

Andy has a few choice words in response.

And so does Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who will be the first Gen Z member of Congress after winning election in Florida this month and joined the podcast as Danielle’s first guest interview. He shares his “morbid” but realist take on gun violence in this country, what almost made him quit his campaign, and how he truly feels about his state’s governor, Ron DeSantis.

“I don’t mince my words with Governor DeSantis. He’s a fascist, acts like a dictator, and it’s very dangerous to our country,” he tells Danielle.

Plus! Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect, tells Andy why Trump running for president again is the “worst case scenario” for Republicans.

