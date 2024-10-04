Merrick Garland Is the Reason We’re in This Trump Mess

The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy are angry about the current political mess that Americans find themselves in—but not at who you might think.

“I don’t even blame Donald Trump because you can’t blame a f---ing criminal for criming,” Moodie said. “But I sure as f--- can blame Merrick Garland, a supposed Democrat that was supposed to do a really important job and failed.”

“We’re in this place at a 50/50 f---ing coin toss up of an election because of Merrick Garland,” Moodie added. “Because if he had entered into office doing his job from day one, Donald Trump wouldn’t have had the opportunity to announce that he was running for office again, because he would have been buried under indictments.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, a conversation with Andrew Garber, a lawyer at the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections Program, about the sorry state of U.S. election law and a spate of Republican voting bills that make it more difficult to vote in many red states.

“It’s a sort of death by a thousand cuts that can really add up for voters,” Garber said.

Plus! The New Abnormal reacts to this week’s vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance with Rebecca Carruthers, vice president of the Fair Elections Center.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.