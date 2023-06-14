AG Merrick Garland Speaks Out on Trump’s Indictment
BREAKING HIS SILENCE
In his first comments after Donald Trump’s federal indictment, Attorney General Merrick Garland lauded DOJ special counsel Jack Smith on Wednesday. “He has assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law,” Garland said. He declined to divulge any specifics on the case, and has avoided speaking on the indictment since he appointed Smith back in November. Garland was also asked about the several hundred protestors outside of the Miami courthouse where Trump was arraigned Tuesday. Security experts predicted that the ongoing prosecutions against Jan. 6 defendants discouraged any widespread unruliness at the Miami protest. “All I can say is, we live in a democracy," Garland said. “These kind of matters will be adjudicated through the judicial system. The Justice Department will be vigilant to be sure that there are no threats of violence or actual violence.”