Democratic strategist James Carville has a message for people who are doubting Merrick Garland: Just wait.

“People are like, well, but let’s wait and see a little bit. And this is like the top of the first inning. I mean, remember Merrick Garland is like a pit viper. He prosecuted the Oklahoma City bomber case, the Unabomber case, the Olympic bomber case. And I think these guys are really methodical,” Carville says on this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast.

Even if he didn’t have faith in Garland, Trump and the MAGA Republicans are not doing themselves any favors, Carville says.

“Their defenses are just literally absurd. I mean, absurd. Like ‘he can declassify anything he wants,’ says Carville. Plus, “you ask ‘Why did Trump want all these documents?’ And the answer is the most logical reason: He was gonna sell them.”

Carville also lists all of the very smart *sarcasm* GOP-ers running for office this midterm season and “everyone’s favorite third-party weirdo” Andrew Yang.

Then, Matt Castelli, a former CIA officer and director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council who is currently running for Congress against Trumpy Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), joins the pod to share his plan for taking Stefanik down and how she basically is a huge opportunist.

“She got some face time on TV and that went to her head,” Castelli says.

Plus! Hosts Andy Levy and Molly Jong-Fast dissect Trump’s latest Truth Social admissions, including that he has multiple passports.

