Meryl Streep Set to Join ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3
Selena Gomez’s “Only Murders in the Building” dream is coming true. Acclaimed actress Meryl Streep is joining the cast of the hit Hulu mystery series in Season 3, Gomez revealed in an Instagram video Tuesday. In December, Gomez told Vogue “I would reach for the biggest of all…probably Meryl or someone really amazing like that” when asked who her dream guest star would be. It’s a mystery when Streep was officially cast, but her appearance is sure to shake up the series—which is no stranger to celebrity guest stars. Co-star Steve Martin also confirmed the casting news with a tweet of his own, announcing Season 3 has officially begun filming. “A cast to dream of!” he tweeted just minutes after Gomez posted her video.