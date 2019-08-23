CHEAT SHEET
Q
Mesa College Professor Under Fire for Showing QAnon Video in Class
An English professor at Mesa Community College has come under fire in recent days for promoting the online community of QAnon, showing his classes a 14-minute video about the far-right conspiracy theory. Four students told the Phoenix New Times that adjunct professor Douglas Belmore appeared to subscribe to the theory: that a group of satanic and cannibalistic has infiltrated the United States government and media industry. Belmore—while introducing the class syllabus—according to one student, “just kept talking about how there are a bunch of criminals and they’re going to get caught now that Trump is the president.” He added: “Belmore believes that Q is actually JFK Jr. and he just faked his death.” When asked by a reporter about why he showed the video in his English composition class, Belmore said: “I think I only have one response to give you. It’s a question and it’s three words. Who is Q?”