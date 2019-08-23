CHEAT SHEET

    Mesa College Professor Under Fire for Showing QAnon Video in Class

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    REUTERS/Leah Millis

    An English professor at Mesa Community College has come under fire in recent days for promoting the online community of QAnon, showing his classes a 14-minute video about the far-right conspiracy theory. Four students told the Phoenix New Times that adjunct professor Douglas Belmore appeared to subscribe to the theory: that a group of satanic and cannibalistic has infiltrated the United States government and media industry. Belmore—while introducing the class syllabus—according to one student, “just kept talking about how there are a bunch of criminals and they’re going to get caught now that Trump is the president.” He added: “Belmore believes that Q is actually JFK Jr. and he just faked his death.” When asked by a reporter about why he showed the video in his English composition class, Belmore said: “I think I only have one response to give you. It’s a question and it’s three words. Who is Q?”

