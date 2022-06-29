Indicted Election Denier Tina Peters Loses Her Own Election—and Denies She Lost

Tina Peters, the Colorado county clerk who flogged election conspiracy theories and was then indicted for allegedly breaching her own voting machines, lost her primary bid to become the secretary of state.

And then she did exactly what you would expect: She denied she lost, cried fraud, and vowed to keep fighting.

“It’s not over,” Peters reportedly told supporters at her watch party, while she was 15 points behind the actual winner, Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk.

Peters’ loss will be a blow to a cast of her fellow election deniers, including prominent backer Mike Lindell, who are clinging to the baseless notion that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Now they have a new cause.

“Biggest fraud!!! We caught them!!!” Lindell frantically texted The Daily Beast late on Tuesday night, referring to the Peters race. “We caught them in their fraud!!! Prison for Dominion!”

The trouncing comes three months after Peters was indicted by a grand jury on 10 misdemeanor and felony charges stemming from her role in the breaching of election machines in Mesa following the 2020 election.

Anderson, the primary winner who will be the Republican on the ballot on Election Day, has publicly declared that there is no evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential vote.

In a statement after the victory, she said that if she is elected the state’s top election officer, she “will support local election officials through reliance on evidence-based elections, adherence to the law, training, and funding resources.

“I will be the fair referee for Colorado to continue to improve both access for voters and securing and enhancing our elections. These efforts won’t be driven by partisan politics or campaign talking points but focused on policy and rebuilding confidence in our elections by removing the rhetoric and outright lies that are driving debates in echo chambers.”