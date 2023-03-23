Missing Mother and Daughter Found Dead After 10-Day Search
A mother and daughter who have been missing since March 12 were found dead in rural Clark County, Washington, Wednesday, according to local authorities. A passerby called 911 to report two “life-sized mannequins” down an embankment Wednesday morning, leading authorities to identify what they believe to be the bodies of 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and 7-year-old Layla Stewart. The Clark County Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death in coming days. Authorities arrested Melendez’s ex-boyfriend Kirkland Warren—who was the last person to be seen with the mother and daughter—on March 19 for multiple charges, including drive-by shooting, tampering with a witness and fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Warren has since been released on bail.