Texas Police Officer Killed in Shooting Outside Grocery Store
LINE OF DUTY
A police officer in a suburban Dallas neighborhood was killed Friday when a suspect fired shots outside a supermarket, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The police officer, a 20-year-veteran with the Mesquite Police Department, had responded to a disturbance outside an Albertson’s grocery store when he and a male suspect engaged in a shootout. The officer was shot twice by the gunfire while the suspect was shot once. Neither the officer’s nor the suspect’s name has been released. “This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family,” Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said at a press conference. “He was a good man, a good friend and a good officer. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.” The suspect is currently in critical condition.