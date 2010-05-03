Met Costume Institute Gala Kicks Off

Fashion’s biggest night of the year is under way: The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala kicked off Monday night, and featured stars such as Janet Jackson, Marion Cotillard, Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, and Sarah Jessica Parker. The event is hosted by Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Oprah Winfrey, who wore a cascading navy gown by Oscar de la Renta (and walked down the red carpet with the designer). The Daily Beast’s Jacob Bernstein, who was stationed on the red carpet at the event, wrote: “Gisele Bündchen in Alexander Wang is best in show… Kate Bosworth in this smashing thing from Valentino is silver medal, maybe bronze.” Lady Gaga is rumored to be performing during the event. The gala celebrates the exhibition, American Women: Fashioning a National Identity.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10