Meta and Microsoft Are Teaming Up to Release New Powerful AI
DOUBLE TROUBLE
The chatbot wars are heating up. Meta announced today that they're partnering with Microsoft to release its latest powerful AI chatbot LLaMa 2, which they say will be open-source to allow businesses and researchers access to the tools for free. This marks Meta's biggest competitive move yet against OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT. “Open source drives innovation because it enables many more developers to build with new technology,” Meta's founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “It also improves safety and security because when software is open, more people can scrutinize it to identify and fix potential issues.” LLaMa 2 was trained on 40 percent more data than its predecessor LLaMa 1 and will be available through Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform, according to a Meta press release.