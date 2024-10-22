Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Jet Movements of Celebrities

Cheat Sheet
1
Trump’s Bigot Pal Laura Loomer Says She’s ‘Blacker Than Kamala Harris’
Sean Craig
Updated 10.22.24 6:39AM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 6:35AM EDT 
Donald Trump and Laura Loomer stand close and chat with one another at the LIV Golf Tournament in August 2023.
Donald Trump pal Laura Loomer says she's “Blacker Than Kamala Harris.” Laura Loomer/X

Former President Donald Trump’s bigoted and Islamophobic pal Laura Loomer has joined the chorus of right-wing and Republican fixtures to baselessly question Vice President Kamala Harris’ race. “I’m not Black, obviously,” Loomer said on an Oct. 18 video stream, Media Matters noted. “I’m not going to pretend to be Black like Kamala Harris does, although I will say I’m Blacker than Kamala Harris.” Harris, who is Black and South Asian, has long touted her heritage, despite right-wing claims to the contrary, including from Trump who falsely claimed in July that she “happened to turn Black.” “I’m Black, and I’m proud of being Black, and I was born Black, I will die Black,” Harris told The Breakfast Club in 2019. Loomer accused Harris of rolling out “fake accents”—a previous obsession of Fox News host Steve Doocy. As HuffPost’s Nathalie Baptiste noted last month, “What Harris is doing on the campaign trail is called code-switching: the practice of changing your tone and syntax depending on your audience.” That is neither new nor novel for politicians. Last month, Republicans, including many staunch Trump allies, lined up to slam Loomer after she made racist attacks on Harris' Indian heritage and Trump invited her, a 9/11 conspiracist, to memorials for the attacks in New York City and Pennsylvania. Loomer, who had been travelling with Trump and denied having an affair with him, was subsequently pushed out from the MAGA inner sanctum.

Read it at Media Matters

2
Trump: Tiffany Graduated No. 1 From School That Doesn’t Rank
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.22.24 12:50PM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 12:48PM EDT 
Donald Trump stands with daughter Tiffany Trump

Trump let the news slip while talking about Tiffany’s father-in-law, businessman Massad Boulos, during a speech.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump claimed that his daughter, Tiffany Trump, graduated top of her class from Georgetown Law. The problem? Georgetown Law doesn’t rank its students, according to their website. “She was a great student, and she went to a fantastic law school, graduated No. 1 in her class,” Trump said at an event in Concord, North Carolina on Monday. Tiffany didn’t graduate with honors either, according to Georgetown Law’s list of JD graduate honors. Tiffany attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad, then graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020. Tiffany’s law school rank isn’t the only remark her father has made about her on the campaign trail. Earlier this month, he announced that she was pregnant with her first child with businessman Michael Boulos. Trump used his rally stops in North Carolina to make false claims about the response of FEMA to Hurricane Helene, which devastated western North Carolina. Trump said that FEMA is diverting aid to help illegal immigrants, which has been debunked.

Read it at The Mirror US

Knix Just Launched the First Fully-Customizable Shapewear Line
SHAPIN’ UP TO BE GREAT
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.22.24 4:13PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 6:47PM EDT 
Knix PerfectCut Shapewear
Knix.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Shapewear has come a long, long way in the past few years, with premium brands launching more inclusive sizing and colorways as well as sexier styles. But never before have we seen customizable shapewear. Knix, a leader in innovative shapewear that is not only flattering but also body-positive and impressively comfortable to wear, recently debuted a game-changing personalized shapewear collection designed to work with your curves—not against them.

The new shapewear line is designed with the brand’s patented PerfectCut technology, which allows you to literally tailor the shapewear to fit your body like a bespoke garment. Each of the shapewear items in this collection is designed with velvet perforations, allowing you to trim the item to your exact liking.

Knix PerfectCut Shapewear
Shop At Knix

The collection includes a range of shapewear garments, from high-rise bodysuits to leakproof briefs; Knix has created an industry-disrupting category that allows you to smooth, shape, and adjust your shapewear without going to a tailor. It’s the ultimate way to maximize your wardrobe’s versatility without investing in a handful of new items.

3
L.A. Times’ Billionaire Owner Blocks Paper’s Planned Endorsement in Presidential Race
TAMPERING
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 10.22.24 3:31PM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 3:26PM EDT 
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Los Angeles Times won‘t endorse a candidate in this year’s presidential election—per its billionaire owner‘s request, according to Semafor. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong ordered the paper‘s editorial board—which has solely endorsed Democratic candidates since it resumed making presidential endorsements in 2008—not to endorse a presidential candidate this year despite its plans to do so, executive editor Terry Tran told the staff earlier this month. It‘s why in the paper’s lengthy endorsement list last week, which noted how this year’s election was “the most consequential election in a generation” and separately made reference to Kamala Harris' infamous “coconut tree” remark, no presidential candidate was found. It is the second instance of reported meddling by Soon-Shiong in the paper‘s affairs in the last year. In January, executive editor Kevin Merida resigned after Soon-Shiong tried to block a story that accused one of his friends’ dogs of biting a woman in a Los Angeles park. Soon-Shiong, a doctor who made his fortune in biotechnology and associated himself with Donald Trump during his first presidency, denied the accusation. The paper declined to comment. “We do not comment on internal discussions or decisions about editorials or endorsements,” it said.

Read it at Semafor

4
Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Jet Movements of Celebrities
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.22.24 12:43PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta has banned social media accounts tracking the private jet movements of moguls including its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Meta has suspended a number of accounts on its social media platforms Instagram and Threads that share updates on movements of private jets owned by moguls and celebrities such as Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Jack Sweeney, the Florida college student who coded many of the jet-tracking bots using publicly available data, revealed Monday that many, but not all, of his accounts had been disabled. The ones that were not suspended included trackers on the flights of politicians, such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, which Sweeney said in a Threads post was “quite strange.” A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the suspended accounts violated its privacy policy. “Given the risk of physical harm to individuals, and in keeping with the independent Oversight Board’s recommendation, we’ve disabled these accounts for violating our privacy policy,” the spokesperson said. Sweeney’s jet trackers on X were banned in December 2022 after he butted heads with Musk, the platform’s owner. Taylor Swift also sent Sweeney a cease and desist letter in 2023 for tracking her flights during the Eras tour after she got a flood of bad press over the huge carbon footprint of her frequent private air travel.

Read it at TechCruch

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 10.21.24 4:21PM EDT 
CAROL Bike.
CAROL Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of 2025 and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the CAROL Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. In fact, according to the brand, the CAROL bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Carol Bike
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the CAROL Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. CAROL’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out—at exactly the right time—making the most efficient workouts easy to follow. “CAROL Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder at CAROL. You can try the CAROL Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (7-10 business days) in the U.S.

5
Eminem to Introduce Obama at Harris Rally in Detroit
GUESS WHO’S BACK?
Will Neal 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.22.24 12:38PM EDT 
Eminem
Eminem. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Multi-platinum rapper Eminem is set to take the stage at a Kamala Harris rally in his home city of Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday night, CNN reports. Not as a headline act, or even if a musical capacity, but to introduce former President Barack Obama as well as delivering his own thoughts on the state of the nation ahead of the historic election now just two weeks away. Though the once-ubiquitous hip hop icon puts in few public appearances nowadays, he’s proven himself a longtime backer of Harris’. Eminem has also made little secret of his contempt for her Republican opponent in the past, having previously accused Trump of “brainwashing” his party’s supporters. “Watching him play his base that thinks that he cares about them—and it’s actually the people that he cares about the f---ing least,” as he said in a viral post from Aug. 2023. All eyes on Detroit tonight.

Read it at CNN

6
Woman Used Roblox to Instruct 10-Year-Old to Kill Infant, Police Say
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.22.24 1:52PM EDT 
Tara Sykes.
A Florida woman allegedly used the gaming platform Roblox to instruct a 10-year-old to kill a 2-month-old. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida woman allegedly used the online gaming platform Roblox to instruct a 10-year-old to kill a 2-month-old infant by dropping it on a tile floor, The Independent reported. Tara Sykes, 36, who reportedly connected with the child over Roblox’s built-in social media, also told them to scald the baby with boiling water, slit the throats of the adults the children were staying with, and set the corpses on fire, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. The child was “unable to carry out instructions” for harming the adults, the police said, but did hurt the infant, who “suffered serious injuries” after being dropped but is expected to survive. Sykes is under arrest and faces a charge of attempted murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. “I have been in Law Enforcement for over 40 years and have never seen anything quite like this,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “I am truly disturbed by the circumstances and the thought that anyone could think like this, let alone instruct these acts to be carried out. There is something really wrong with her.” According to court records, The Independent reported, Sykes and her husband were previously arrested and charged with child neglect and causing bodily harm after their 14-year-old daughter was found pregnant and malnourished in their home.

Read it at The Independent

7
Bill Maher Admits His ‘Dating Is Not Age Appropriate’ but Tells Critics ‘F*** You’
Sean Craig
Updated 10.22.24 9:41AM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 9:11AM EDT 
Bill Maher appears on his Club Random podcast.
Bill Maher was asked if the women he dates could be “perceived” as “younger than what you should be dating.” Club Random/YouTube

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher, 68, admitted his “dating is not age-appropriate” and told anyone who would criticize his romantic pursuits, “f--- you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you.” Maher made the remarks on the Him & Her podcast, where he was asked if the women he dates could be “perceived” as “younger than what you should be dating.” He asserted in response: “They literally are, they literally are.” Maher was recently spotted leaving L.A.’s Chateau Marmont with 30-year-old Noor Alfallah, who was until recently in a relationship with 84-year-old Al Pacino, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son. “Bill’s my friend, just my friend,” she later said. On his Club Random podcast, Maher also recently and creepily suggested to 21-year-old Haliey Welch, of “Hawk Tuah” fame, that she start a sex-focused podcast on his network, and he brought up porn when talking to two young children on another episode of the show. Last year, he had an oddly sexual exchange with 76-year-old Richard Dreyfuss, asking him what he thinks about when he pleasures himself. Dreyfuss, who spent the interview slipping down his chair in increasingly horrible posture, confessed “incestuous thoughts was the engine that drove my masturbation.”

Read it at Him and Her Podcast

8
Diddy’s Kids Make Show of Support: ‘We Are United’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.22.24 11:55AM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 11:53AM EDT 
Sean “Diddy” Combs faces six more civil lawsuits.
Sean “Diddy” Combs faces six more civil lawsuits. Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Diddy’s children took to Instagram Tuesday to share a message of support for their father. Quincy, Justin, King, Chance, and twins Jessie and D’Lila wrote in a joint statement that the last month has “devastated” their family. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” the post read. The siblings’ statement comes the day after Diddy was hit with seven new lawsuits, including allegations that he drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl. The photo featured the children with Diddy, Diddy’s mother Janice Combs, along with Diddy’s youngest child Love with her mother Dana Tran. The kids said that they will support Diddy “every step of the way.” TMZ reported that the kids “voluntarily chose” to share the post. “We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD,” the statement finished.

Read it at TMZ

Boost Skin Health From the Inside Out With This 3-in-1 Performance Drink
THE BIG 3
Davon Singh
Updated 10.21.24 3:58PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 3:56PM EDT 
Harlo 3-in-1 sports drink
Harlo.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As temperatures drop and the air gets drier, your skin feels the effects. This typical fall weather strips away moisture from your skin—leaving it vulnerable to irritation and dullness. While topical skincare is important to address this damage, it’s also essential to support your skin from the inside out. Harlo’s 3-in-1 Performance Drink Mix is formulated to support skin health from within, thanks to a blend of complexion-boosting ingredients, including collagen, creatine and electrolytes.

Harlo.

BUY: Harlo 3-in-1 Performance Drink Mix

Collagen supports skin, nail, and joint health. Creatine has long been used to boost muscle growth but has also been shown to support cognitive function. Finally, the included electrolytes are a blend of pink Himalayan salt, potassium, and magnesium that improves hydration. Right now, Harlo is offering a 14-day trial to try the Drink Mix. The first payment is just $5 (for shipping). After that, it’s $38.25 per month.

9
Baffled Rescuers Reveal How Woman Ended Up Trapped Upside Down Between Boulders for 7 Hours
Will Neal 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.22.24 7:50AM EDT 
A woman trying to retrieve her phone got trapped between boulders for seven hours in Australia.
A woman trying to retrieve her phone got trapped between boulders for seven hours in Australia. New South Wales Ambulance Facebook

Emergency workers in Australia carried out a bizarre rescue operation on Saturday, saving a woman who’d managed to get herself trapped upside down between two boulders in search of her phone. Friends of Matilda Campbell, who’s reportedly in her early 20s, spent at least an hour trying to pull her by her ankles out of a 10-foot “S bend” in the stone before eventually calling the region’s ambulance service. The emergency team, made up of “multidisciplinary” workers, used a specialist winch to move one of the 500kg boulders aside before gradually freeing her from her “unlikely predicament” some seven hours after she’d first slipped in. “In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this,” one worker said. Campbell later posted on social media there’d be “no more rock exploration for me for a while” – presumably from a friend’s phone, given despite her very best efforts, her own remained lost to the rocky depths.

BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE: This patient got herself in a spot of bother earlier this month in the Hunter Valley,...

Posted by NSW Ambulance on Monday, October 21, 2024
Read it at The Guardian

10
Elon Musk’s $1 Million Lottery Went to Two Republicans Who’d Already Voted
Sean Craig
Updated 10.22.24 6:11AM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 5:21AM EDT 
Elon Musk awards Kristine Fishell with a $1 million vanity check during a town hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Elon Musk awards Kristine Fishell with a $1 million check during the town hall at the Roxain Theater in Pittsburgh. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

At least two of the three Pennsylvania voters to win MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s controversial $1 million super PAC lottery so far are registered Republicans who have already voted, Politico reported. The first two winners, John Dreher and Kristine Fishell, sent in mail-in ballots before winning the purse, awarded daily by America PAC until election day, state records cited by the outlet show. Politico said that raises the question of whether Musk’s multimillion-dollar stunt is mostly drawing fanboys of Musk and former President Donald Trump instead of the swing voters needed to win the election. The voting status of the third winner, Shannon Tomei, was not immediately clear. Some experts have said Musk’s lottery amounts to illegal vote buying, while America PAC and Musk have said signing up doesn’t require a party affiliation and only asks that voters sign a pro free speech and pro gun rights petition. The petition, nevertheless, requires people who sign to hand over their precious personal data to the committee, which is using voter information to target voters in advance of the election on behalf of the Trump campaign. Musk has given $75 million to his pro-Trump group so far.

Read it at Politico

