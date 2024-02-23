Meta Failing to Act on Sick Instagram Messages to Child Influencers: NYT
DEPRAVED
Parents who manage their influencer children’s Instagram accounts say Meta has refused to take action on reports of sexualized messages being sent to their kids, according to The New York Times. The social media giant also allegedly stops parents blocking or following new accounts if they block too many accounts in a day, which one mother described as an effective “limit of pedophiles” that a parent can scrub from their child’s account. According to the Times, one message which included an image of erect male genitalia was reported by a parent, but Meta took no action. The platform also allegedly did nothing about another report in which a user propositioned a child for sex, offering their parent $65,000 for “an hour” with their daughter. Meta reportedly said the communications didn’t breach its “community guidelines,” its staff hadn’t had time to review them, or that it used technology to determine they “probably” weren’t violations. The Times also reported that Meta did not respond to reports about comments that included links to sites where illegal nude images of children are traded.