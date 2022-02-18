CHEAT SHEET
Meta Exec Out After He Admits to Sexting With 13-Year-Old
A global community manager at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, lost his job after he appeared in a viral video admitting to graphic, inappropriate communications with a 13-year-old boy. It is unclear whether Jeren Miles resigned or was fired after video went viral on YouTube in which he made the shocking admission. Miles deleted his Facebook and Twitter profiles, according to TechCrunch. He is not accused of carrying out, or intending to carry out, any kind of sex act with the boy. A Meta spokesperson said, “The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated. The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time.”