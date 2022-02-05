Meta Had to Create Avatar ‘Bubbles’ to Stop Virtual Groping
WHAT A WORLD
There are pervs in the Metaverse—and now there’s a way to keep them at arm’s length. After reports of sexual harassment and groping in the virtual reality spaces Horizon Venues and Horizon Worlds, the company formerly known as Facebook has unveiled safety “bubbles” for avatars. The Personal Boundary feature will keep avatars from coming within four virtual feet of each other, according to Business Insider. In an announcement via the Oculus blog, Vivek Sharma, the vice president of Horizon, explained, “If someone tries to enter your Personal Boundary, the system will halt their forward movement as they reach the boundary.” Avatars will still be able to extend their arms beyond the bubble for consensual high fives and fist bumps.