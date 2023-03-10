CHEAT SHEET
Meta Looking Into Launching a New Twitter Rival: Report
Facebook owner Meta is exploring plans to set up a new social media platform in an effort to topple Twitter, according to a report. The app, which would aim to replace Elon Musk’s site as the world’s “digital town square,” will work on a decentralized structure like Mastodon—the social network that some users fed up with Musk’s antics have touted as an alternative to Twitter. “We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters. “We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.” It’s not clear when Meta’s new app would come online.