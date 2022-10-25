My Workouts Are Out of This World Thanks to the Meta Quest 2

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m not someone who works out the same way every day. Call it boredom, call it non-committal, call it whatever you want, but I get tired of working out if I don’t shake things up from time to time. That’s why I like to find new and exciting ways to get my daily exercise in instead of purchasing fancy exercise equipment, even if that means working out in the most unconventional ways. I don’t think I’m alone in this either—but discovering the Meta Quest 2 has been a major game-changer.

I’ll admit that I had seen and heard of people using VR headsets to work out before, but I had never even tried on a VR headset until I started using one to exercise. The well-known, well-respected Meta Quest 2 has converted me over to the VR world, and it’s unlikely I’ll find myself running on a treadmill or watching yoga on YouTube again anytime soon.

In just a few short weeks, I have jumped from boxing and mastering punches to working out with a professional trainer in faraway lands, dancing to my favorite ’90s hits, and running away from would-be assassins in virtual games. No two workouts are the same when you put on the Meta Quest 2 headset and escape into another world, even if it’s within the confines of your living room.

Meta Quest 2 comes with a headset, two intuitive hand controls, and a charger. There are no pesky wires to contend with unlike other VR systems, so it makes moving around super easy to do. And even though I had never used a VR system before, it only took me about fifteen minutes to set it up and get it going, especially since the system charges fast. All I needed to provide was my Facebook account and download the Oculus app, and from there it was about selecting the best fitness apps suited to my specific workout desires, whether that was dancing, yoga, biking, boxing, or meditation—the world was my oyster in the virtual world.

One of my chief concerns with Meta Quest 2 was that the audio and visuals would be substandard, hard to see, or just plain cheesy, but the sound, clarity, and design of this system are truly unparalleled. You feel transported into these virtual, immersive spaces that totally envelop you, and from there, you feel powerful and confident enough to tackle any physical activity, even ones you never thought you’d try.

Whereas I might be insecure trying out a boxing class for the first time in person, the Meta Quest 2 gave me the luxury of confidently learning on my own without fear of judgment from onlookers or fear of making numerous mistakes. And for those of you who are like me and slam into walls even if you're just walking around in the real world, the Meta Quest 2 has you draw out your physical boundaries so you don’t run into objects with the headset on.

To play it safe, I started out with the well-reviewed, super-popular Supernatural app, which taught me how to box for the first time. I never knew I would be able to jab or swing a solid left or right hook, but in no time at all, I felt like I was getting the hang of it and could hold my own. With this app, you’ll feel like you have your own personal trainer thanks to their guided workouts to music and moves that will literally keep you on your toes the whole time. Even though some of the workouts are relatively easy to keep up with, they’ll still challenge you and have you breaking a sweat as you move and jump around. I felt like after ten minutes, I had already done more than I typically do in my usual thirty-minute workouts.

Another app I really enjoyed jumping into was Beat Saber, which has you dancing and dodging and slicing through oncoming objects with your virtual laser sabers to fun music from the likes of Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish. Unlike other workouts I’ve done in the past, I didn’t find myself wondering how much time was left or whether I could duck out early without feeling too guilty for doing so. I was engaged and enthralled, which made the usually tedious task of working out all the more achievable.

I also liked using my old stationary bike and pairing it with Met Quest 2 to take on the VZfit app, which had me biking through immersive, beautiful terrain from all around the world—much better than pedaling and staring at my white walls for a torturously slow hour.

I could go on about all the different fitness apps available on the Meta Quest 2, but the truth is there are some great workout opportunities available on this system. What I appreciate most about the VR system is the fact that even if you aren’t aiming to work out that day, you’ll find yourself getting a great deal of exercise just by using it, even if only for gaming features.

You can also track your daily movement within Meta Quest 2, and what I was astounded to find was that even just twenty to thirty minutes of using this tool was racking up more activity than I usually have in a whole day. It made all the difference in achieving my fitness goals.

At $399, you might be wondering if the Meta Quest 2 is worth the expense as a workout tool, but considering the long-term costs of something like a monthly gym membership or pricey boutique-value classes like pilates or yoga, you’ll likely come out money ahead in using Meta Quest 2. While most of the fitness apps available do cost a little bit of money, they’re super reasonable in their pricing and easily justifiable, especially considering the scenic views and *almost* addictive workouts you have at your disposal with this system.

