Meta Quest 2 Makes Fitness Feel Fun Whether You’re a Beginner or an Enthusiast
Feel the Virtual Burn
There is a major misconception that virtual reality is only for entertainment purposes. However, the Meta Quest 2 proves it’s ready for fitness with an emphasis on fun, immersive, and movement-based experiences that anyone can enjoy — no matter their fitness level. To get started, you need the Meta Quest 2 headset. It has a powerful processor that supports silky smooth frame rates, 3D positional audio for an immersive sound experience, and ultra-precise tracking of your head and body. Vitally, there are no wires to trip over. Out of the box, your new Meta Quest 2 comes with two controllers, batteries, charging cables, and helpful accessories like an eyeglasses spacer (so you can rock glasses without blurriness or discomfort).
Now to the really fun stuff! One of the best fitness apps on the Meta Quest 2 is Supernatural ($19/month). This rhythm-based game comes with over 500 exercises paired with hit songs from the 80s, 90s, 00s, and modern day. You’re going to be punching, lunging, ducking, squatting, bobbing, and weaving to the beat. Doing moves correctly earns you points and you can rack up combos by stringing together a streak of successful moves. The entire time, one of Supernatural’s coaches is with you, giving helpful tips and motivation. And, for the days you don't feel like going all out, you can try lower intensity stretching or meditation sessions. But the real write-home-about feature is all the stunning locations you visit. A single workout can take you from the serene forests of Oregon to the scorching deserts of Egypt to the desolate surface of the Moon. At the end of each session, a helpful summary screen pops up and shows information like heart rate, movement accuracy, and points. You can compete for the best workout scores with IRL friends or new ones you meet in the Supernatural Facebook group — which adds a whole new level of social interaction.
To ensure your workout session doesn’t end prematurely due to low battery, pick up these premium ergonomic straps. They provide a more snug and comfortable fit, have a convenient dial for tightening and untightening, and feature a built-in battery pack that doubles the Meta Quest 2's battery life.
