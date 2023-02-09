CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram Are Back in Business

    WHAT COULD GO WRONG?

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Donald Trump claps during a rally

    Gaelen Morse/Reuters

    Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been restored. Meta announced it would restore the former president’s accounts last month, two years after he was suspended for inciting further violence in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The media company said it’d be adding “new guardrails” to deter Trump from making “repeat offenses.” Meta said if he violates content rules again, he will be suspended for “between one month to two years,” depending on the offense. The move comes three months after Trump regained access to his Twitter account—although he’s stayed put on his own Truth Social for the time being.