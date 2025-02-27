Meta Says Sorry for Flooding Instagram With Bloody Violent Videos

Cheat Sheet
Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Sex and the City’ Wedding Dress Found in Thrift Store for $19
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 10:44AM EST 
Carrie Bradshaw Wedding dress Sex and the City
New Line Cinema/HBO

And just like that… a Chicago woman found Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Vera Wang wedding dress at a Goodwill store for $18.99. Ashley Cano, a Poshmark reseller, stumbled upon any Sex and the City, fan’s greatest dream come true: the dress actor Sarah Jessica Parker’s character wore in the HBO hit TV series’s first movie. “Vera freaking Wang,” Cano said in a TikTok video showing off the dress. “I can not believe that I found this dress at Goodwill for $18.99.” In the 2008 movie, Bradshaw wore the designer gown that features a strapless bodice and layers of feathery fabric, for a Vogue photoshoot as a 40-year-old bride. Cano’s TikTok video took off like wildfire, with fans rushing to the comment section begging to buy the dress. “That’s like $4,000! Nice find!!!,” one TikTok user commented. According to a resale bridal site, the dress costs about $7,000. Another fan suggested Cano keep the dress to which she responded, “No diet could ever have me making it work.” The thrifter has not listed the gown on her online store yet, explaining that she isn’t sure quite how to sell the item. Funnily enough, Cano plans to use the money she makes off the dress to pay for her divorce. “Low key been stressing over my lawyer bills for my divorce,” she wrote in her comment section. “I needed a blessing. Didn’t think it would come in the way of a wedding dress but I’m not complaining.”

@aileenscloset90

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this dress. But I fear I may have bit off more than I can chew. It’s so big, so heavy. And I have no clue how to best sell it. Any help? #thrift #resellercommunity #resell #thrifthaul

♬ original sound - Ashley Cano
Read it at TikTok

Gene Hackman’s Family Reveals What They Believe Caused His Death
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.27.25 10:47AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 10:33AM EST 
Gene Hackman.
Gene Hackman’s daughter revealed his suspected cause of death. Vera Anderson/WireImage

Gene Hackman’s daughter believes that carbon monoxide poisoning was responsible for the deaths of the Oscar-winning actor, his wife, and their dog, according to a report. Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that although the family isn’t positive this is the cause of death, it’s the leading theory. The Santa Fe county sheriff told the outlet that its deputies are still investigating and haven’t ruled anything out. Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday after police performed a welfare check. Hackman, regarded as an actor’s actor, was best known for his breakout role in The French Connection, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1971. He took home his second Oscar, this time in the Best Supporting Actor category, for the 1992 Clint Eastwood flick Unforgiven. He and Arakawa, who was a classical pianist, had been married for more than three decades. Hackman’s daughter said since retiring from Hollywood in 2004, the actor had focused on painting. His favorite of his films was The French Connection, she said.

Read it at TMZ

Meta Says Sorry for Flooding Instagram With Bloody Violent Videos

Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.27.25 10:42AM EST 
Instagram sensitive content warning screen
Instagram's sensitive content warning screen. Instagram

Instagram’s recommendation algorithm went haywire on Wednesday and served uncensored videos featuring murders and nudity to many users. “I watched 10 people die today,” said one Instagram user whose account was affected speaking to the Wall Street Journal. “I saw at least 60 people killed by gangs or other dudes, uncensored, many with neck cut or blasted by guns... WHAT IS HAPPENING?” wrote another user on Reddit page r/Instagram in a post titled, “Instagram is now 100% gore.” Another user posted a screenshot of dozens of videos with a “sensitive content” overlay in their feed, which they said were usually full of cute cat videos. Meta introduced shortform video platform Reels in 2020 in an attempt to catch up with rival social media service TikTok, and both use algorithms to select videos for users. “We have fixed an error that caused some users to see content... that should not have been recommended,” an Instagram spokesperson said, adding, “We apologize for the mistake.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

FAA Could Cancel $2.4B Verizon Air Traffic Control Contract and Give It to Elon Musk’s Starlink
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.27.25 9:23AM EST 
Elon Musk holds a stuffed toy
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk holds an Air Force One stuffed toy. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is close to canceling a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon to provide vital air traffic control services in favor of Elon Musk’s Starlink, according to the Washington Post. Experts say giving Musk’s company the contract would add to existing conflicts of interests created by his closeness with President Donald Trump and his role at the cost-cutting DOGE organization. Employees from SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, are currently working inside the FAA under instructions from Musk and the Trump administration to upgrade the agency’s technology. “Who’s looking out for the public interest here when you get the person who’s cutting budgets and personnel from the FAA, suddenly trying to benefit from still another government contract?” said John P. Pelissero, director of an ethics center at Santa Clara University, speaking to the Post. Musk used his X account to attack Verizon on Tuesday, which he claims “is putting air travelers at serious risk.”

Read it at Washington Post

Fox Host Bret Baier Claps Back After Being ‘Busted on Cam’ Live
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.27.25 7:01AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 5:06AM EST 

Fox News host Bret Baier blamed his teleprompter operator for a blooper that left him wildly waving a hand around while live on air. In between segments about Pope Francis’ health and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Baier was caught out after an on-screen graphic disappeared unexpectedly. While whirling his hand around, Baier could be seen silently mouthing to his colleagues: “Speed it up!” Baier said he thought the animation was longer. “The promoter [teleprompter] was stuck a few lines behind... I was just busted on cam trying to signal without talking,” he wrote in a post on X. “But the crew is awesome and the staff is fantastic,” he added, with the hashtag #almostperfect. Baier was responding to a short clip posted on X by Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Tiffany Justice, who wrote, “Don’t hate me @BretBaier. You are so good at what you do, it was helpful to be reminded that you are human too.”

GOP Rep Proposes New $250 Bill—With Trump’s Face on It
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.26.25 10:56PM EST 
Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks about his experiences during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks about his experiences during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson unleashed a new idea on social media users Wednesday—a $250 bill with President Donald Trump’s face on it. “Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump,” Wilson wrote on his X account, alongside an AI-generated photo of the bill in question. “Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” It’s not exactly a new idea to create a bill larger than the $100 currently in circulation—but notes larger than $100 haven’t been circulated in the United States in decades. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing notes that the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve System announced in 1969 that currency notes in denominations of $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 would be discontinued due to lack of use. Bills within that range also hadn’t been printed since 1945.

Read it at Mediaite

Fox Business Anchor and MSNBC Editor Split After 24 Years
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.27.25 12:06AM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Richard L. Gelfond, Peggy Gelfond, Alan Alda, Liz Claman and Jeff Kepnes attend the 2013 Stars Of Stony Brook Gala at Pier 60 on April 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
Getty Images

A media couple from rival networks have split after more than two decades together. Fox Business Network anchor Liz Claman, 61, and MSNBC managing editor Jeff Kepnes, 58, are on good terms after ending their 24-year marriage, according to sources who spoke with PageSix. The couple “quietly separated” in 2023 after drifting apart, their friends reportedly said. The couple got married in 1999 at the Beverly Hills Hotel and share two teenage children. Some eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that Claman has stopped wearing her wedding ring on her show, The Claman Countdown. Claman joined Fox Business Network in 2007 and earned the nickname “the CEO whisperer” for regularly landing interviews with big names in the business world, including Bill Gates and Warren Buffet. Kepnes is a managing editor for the MSNBC talk show Morning Joe, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. The couple started their careers covering local news in Boston, Massachusetts, for the TV station WHDH.

Read it at Page Six

Travis Kelce ‘Battling Big Illness’ During Super Bowl, Chiefs GM Reveals
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.26.25 5:29PM EST 
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager, Brett Veach, has revealed that Travis Kelce was dealing with an undisclosed illness before participating in the 2025 Super Bowl. Speaking on NFL podcast The Insiders Tuesday, Veach disclosed that the Chiefs tight end was “battling a pretty big illness” before the seminal game, but noted that he wasn’t “making excuses” for the team’s loss. “We didn’t have the end to our season that we hoped for,” Veach added. “You learn more from your losses than your wins.” The Chiefs lost in a 40-22 blowout against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl earlier this month. Following the game, rumors of 35-year-old Kelce’s potential retirement swiftly began making the rounds, which Veach tried to quell Tuesday. “We anticipate Travis being back,” the GM shared. “We’re excited to have Travis back.” Kelce addressed his retirement rumors on a Feb. 12 episode of his joint podcast with brother Jason Kecle, New Heights, and shared: “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions.”

Read it at People

Canadians Troll Trump With New Name for Americano
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.26.25 4:58PM EST 
Americano scored out and replaced by Canadiano
Americano scored out and replaced by Canadiano Kicking Horse Coffee/Instagram

He has called it the “51st state” and threatened it with crippling tariffs. Now Canadians have found a new way to defend their country’s honor from Donald Trump, reports the Washington Post: renaming the Americano to the “Canadiano.” The trend was started by Kicking Horse Coffee in Kicking Horse, British Columbia, which said it had quietly been selling “Canadianos” for the last 16 years. “We’re officially making it a thing and asking coffee shops across the country to make the switch,” the shop posted on Instagram, prompting a nationwide trend. Independent Toronto coffee shop Cafe Belém owner William Olivera told The Post, “It’s good for us to just, you know, stand up for being ourselves and reminding other people … that we’re not to be pushed around and bullied by others." While slightly tongue-twisting, the rebranded cop of joe has spread in a country which now regularly boos the Star Spangled Banner. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also asked Canadians “to choose products made right here in Canada,” although coffee does not grow in the country. Switching names to reflect political changes has a long history, including a failed attempt to rename French fries “Freedom Fries” in 2003 when the French sat out the invasion of Iraq, while the entire British royal family ditched their German surnames during World War I.

Read it at Washington Post

Rosie O’Donnell Says ‘Harriet the Spy’ Co-Star, 39, ‘Struggled’ Before Tragic Death
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 02.26.25 6:24PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 3:15PM EST 
Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell in Harriet The Spy in 1996.
Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell in Harriet The Spy in 1996. Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out about the “heartbreaking” death of her co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died Wednesday of unknown causes at age 39. The Buffy the Vampire and Gossip Girl star headlined Harriet the Spy with O’Donnell in 1996, when Trachtenberg was just 10 years old. “I loved her very much,” O’Donnell said in a statement to People, “She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.” O’Donnell didn’t elaborate on the late actress’ “struggle” to the magazine. However, authorities are not treating her death as suspicious and sources told ABC News that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant recently and may have been suffering complications. Kim Cattrall, who starred alongside Trachtenburg in the Disney movie Ice Princess, posted a photo of to remember her Wednesday with the capiton, “Rest in peace sweet Michelle 💔.” Buffy star David Boreanaz and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick also expressed their condolences on Instagram. Last year, Trachtenberg attracted unwelcome attention when social media users speculated about her health in response to a photo she’d uploaded to Instagram. “I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” she wrote at the time.

Read it at People

