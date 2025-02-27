Meta Says Sorry for Flooding Instagram With Bloody Violent Videos

And just like that… a Chicago woman found Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Vera Wang wedding dress at a Goodwill store for $18.99. Ashley Cano, a Poshmark reseller, stumbled upon any Sex and the City, fan’s greatest dream come true: the dress actor Sarah Jessica Parker’s character wore in the HBO hit TV series’s first movie. “Vera freaking Wang,” Cano said in a TikTok video showing off the dress. “I can not believe that I found this dress at Goodwill for $18.99.” In the 2008 movie, Bradshaw wore the designer gown that features a strapless bodice and layers of feathery fabric, for a Vogue photoshoot as a 40-year-old bride. Cano’s TikTok video took off like wildfire, with fans rushing to the comment section begging to buy the dress. “That’s like $4,000! Nice find!!!,” one TikTok user commented. According to a resale bridal site, the dress costs about $7,000. Another fan suggested Cano keep the dress to which she responded, “No diet could ever have me making it work.” The thrifter has not listed the gown on her online store yet, explaining that she isn’t sure quite how to sell the item. Funnily enough, Cano plans to use the money she makes off the dress to pay for her divorce. “Low key been stressing over my lawyer bills for my divorce,” she wrote in her comment section. “I needed a blessing. Didn’t think it would come in the way of a wedding dress but I’m not complaining.”
