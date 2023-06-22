Meta Set to Ban Sharing of News Articles in Canada
STOP THE PRESSES
Meta is going scorched earth on the Canadian Parliament for passing a law that would force it to pay news publishers for their journalism or face penalties. The company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced in a blog post Thursday that it would follow through on a promise to block all news sharing on its platforms in Canada once the legislation becomes law. “We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18, passed today in Parliament, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada,” Meta said in a blog post. Canadian politicians have touted the legislation as a way to bolster news organizations that have seen tech giants like Meta siphon off their advertising revenue. Meta has stood firmly against the plan.