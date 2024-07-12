Meta to End Restrictions on Trump’s Facebook, Insta Accounts
SOCIAL CLIMBING
Meta said on Friday it would roll back restrictions on former President Donald Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts leading up to the November presidential election, according to Axios. Meta barred Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for breaking its rules around spreading misinformation. His account was reinstated in Jan. 2023 but subjected to stricter penalties. The company said Trump has not violated any of its rules since his accounts were reinstated. However, he tends to post more now on his preferred social media network, Truth Social. “In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis,” Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a statement. “In reaching this conclusion, we also considered that these penalties were a response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances, and have not had to be deployed.” X, formerly known as Twitter, reinstated Trump’s account when Elon Musk bought the platform in late 2022. The former president remains banned on Snapchat.