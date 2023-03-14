CHEAT SHEET
Meta Will Start ANOTHER Round of Job Cuts This Week
Read it at Financial Times
A second round of job cuts is set to get underway at Meta on Wednesday, reports say, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempts to make huge savings at the tech giant. The headcount reduction comes in addition to eye-watering layoffs announced last year that hit some 11,000 workers at the Facebook and Instagram parent company. The deep cuts come as investors have grown angry at the company’s sprawling workforce and Zuckberg’s multibillion-dollar bet on the Metaverse, which is unlikely to make a profit for years, according to the Financial Times. Last month, Zuckerberg announced that Meta would pursue a “year of efficiency” amid challenging economic conditions in which job losses have piled up across the tech sector.