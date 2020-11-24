Sheep-Counting Helicopter Pilots Find Bizarre Metal Monolith Deep in Utah Desert
‘WHAT THE HECK?’
Given how this year has unfolded so far, maybe it would be best to leave this thing the hell alone. State wildlife employees in Utah have discovered a huge, mysterious monolith in a deserted part of the state while they were counting sheep from a helicopter. The shiny metal block, which is around 12 feet high, appears to be firmly planted in the ground—and no one has any idea why it’s there. Utah’s highway patrol shared a photo of it with the caption: “Counting big horn sheep with DWR this week. During the counts we came across this, in the middle of nowhere, buried deep in the rock. Inquiring minds want to know, what the heck is it?” The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, told KSLTV: “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying.”