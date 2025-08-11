Cheat Sheet
Meteorite That Slammed Into Georgia Home Is 20 Million Years Older than Earth

CLASSIC ROCK
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.11.25 11:10AM EDT 
The McDonagh meteorite, which crashed through the roof of a house in Georgia.
University of Georgia YouTube

A cherry tomato-sized meteorite, which smashed through the roof of an Atlanta-area home, is believed to be around 4.56 billion years old, predating the Earth by nearly 20 million years. The space rock, officially named the McDonough Meteorite after the neighborhood it landed in, was spotted streaking through the sky in a blazing fireball in June before crashing through the roof of a residential building in Atlanta. Its age was determined to be older than the Earth after an examination of the fragments at the University of Georgia. “This particular meteor that entered the atmosphere has a long history before it made it to the ground of McDonough,” planetary geologist Scott Harris said in a statement. The meteorite was initially much larger and hurtling towards the ground at the speed of sound, before it slowed down and burned up in the atmosphere, leaving only a small fragment remaining. “You’re talking about something that is double the size of a 50-caliber shell, going at least 1 kilometer per second,” said Harris. “That’s like running 10 football fields in one second.” Despite being diminished, the meteorite still packed enough of a punch to smash through the homeowner’s roof and HVAC duct, denting his floor and creating a sound like gunshot. The resident, who does not wish to be named, says they are still finding fragments of space dust in their home even months after the incident.

Read it at UGA Today

2
Girl, 11, Rushed to Hospital After Being Bitten by Mountain Lion
ON THE PROWL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.11.25 9:43AM EDT 
Published 08.11.25 9:40AM EDT 
A mountain lion (Puma concolor) is pictured at the Wildlife Rescue Center in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on September 16, 2024. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)
A mountain lion (Puma concolor) is pictured at the Wildlife Rescue Center in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on September 16, 2024. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images) EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images

A mountain lion was shot and killed by authorities in Malibu after it attacked an 11-year-old girl outside her home on Sunday, officials have confirmed. Early reports suggest the child was feeding chickens on their property when they were attacked by the lion, who bit them on the arm before fleeing the scene. While the extent of the child’s injuries is currently unknown, they were rushed to hospital and are expected to make a recovery. A large emergency response was dispatched to the scene, including deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s office and officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who worked to track down the animal and kill it. DNA samples have been taken from the animal’s corpse which will be tested against the victim to confirm the deceased lion was the same one involved in the attack. A similar incident took place last year when a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion while picnicking with family members at Malibu’s Creek State Park. The child was taken to hospital after the attack and recovered with minor injuries.

Read it at KTLA

3
‘Friends’ Star Says She Mourned Over Matthew Perry Before He Died
FRIENDS LIKE THESE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.25 10:03AM EDT 
American actress Jennifer Aniston and Canadian-American actor Matthew Perry of the television comedy, Friend's, attend the 1995 NBC Fall Preview circa 1995 at the Lincoln Center in New York, New York.
Ron Davis/Ron Davis/Getty Images

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has spoken about the passing of co-star Matthew Perry, stating she was mourning “for a long time” before his death. The two had starred on Friends from 1994 to 2004. Perry was only 54 years old when he passed away in 2023 from “acute effects of ketamine” after battling a decades-long drug addiction that began while he filmed Friends. “We did everything we could when we could,” said Aniston who told Vanity Fair, recalling the efforts to help Perry through his addiction, which the deceased star chronicled in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, a year before his death. “But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” said Aniston, now 56. “As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.” Aniston reflected fondly on her Friends tenure, saying “What helped raise me is something I got to put into the world and help other people. If [Friends] was the only thing on my résumé, I would be very happy and blessed.”

Read it at Vanity Fair

4
Nuclear Power Plant Taken Down by a ‘Massive’ Swarm of Jellyfish
NOT READY FOR THIS JELLY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.11.25 9:54AM EDT 
GRAVELINES, HAUTS-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE - AUGUST 22: A view of the Gravelines Nuclear Power Station which has a surface area of the nuclear site of 150 hectares, with a total of 5,460 MWe net of installed power, it is one of the top ten nuclear power plants in the world in 2022, on August 22, 2023 in Gravelines, Nord, France. The Gravelines nuclear power plant has 6 pressurized water reactors of 900 MWe. In 2022, it produced 28.2 TWh of low-CO2 electricity, which covers the equivalent of the needs of 61% of the annual electricity consumption of Hauts-de-France. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

A large nuclear power plant in northern France has been shut down after jellyfish swarmed the pipes that draw in seawater to cool its reactors, its operator has said. The Gravelines facility, located between Calais and Dunkirk, draws seawater from a canal connected to the North Sea. EDF (Électricité de France) said a “massive and unpredictable” bloom late Sunday clogged the filter drums used to protect its cooling pumps, forcing the automatic shutdown of reactors 2, 3, and 4. Reactor 6 went offline shortly after. The remaining two reactors were already out of service for scheduled maintenance, bringing all six units offline. Gravelines produces 900 megawatts per reactor, or 5.4 gigawatts in total, making it one of France’s largest nuclear power plants. EDF said the shutdown poses no risk to the safety of the plant, its staff, or the environment. Jellyfish are common in the North Sea during warmer months, but EDF described this swarm as unusually large. The company has not said when operations will resume. The disruption comes during the summer energy demand peak, with the plant’s output temporarily removed from the national grid.

Read it at The Guardian

9
Passenger Left Dangling From High-Speed Train in Smoking Break Disaster
DANGERS OF SMOKING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.11.25 9:00AM EDT 
Multiple OEBB (Austrian Federal Railways) Cityjet trains are at platforms of Wien Westbahnhof railway station in Vienna, Austria, on June 7, 2025. The station serves regional and suburban routes and remains a key transport hub within the Austrian railway network. (Photo by Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Multiple OEBB (Austrian Federal Railways) Cityjet trains are at platforms of Wien Westbahnhof railway station in Vienna, Austria, on June 7, 2025. The station serves regional and suburban routes and remains a key transport hub within the Austrian railway network. (Photo by Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A man who clung to the outside of a high-speed train after it departed a station while he was having a cigarette break has miraculously survived. The unidentified man grabbed onto the outside of the train as it pulled out of a station about 35 miles west of Vienna, Austria, and wedged himself in the space between two carriages. It is unknown how far he traveled on the train, which can reach top speeds of over 140 mph, before his bangs on the windows alerted passengers, and the train’s conductor ordered an emergency stop. “The conductor really had a very big go at him,” a passenger told Austrian news outlet Heute. A railway spokesperson told AFP, “It is irresponsible, this kind of thing usually ends up with someone dying. And you’re not just putting yourself in danger, if you end up under the train, there’s rescuers, there’s police, fire service that come.” The man, a 24-year-old of Algerian descent, was led away by police after the train arrived at Vienna’s Meidling station.

Read it at CBS News

10
Tourist Shot Dead After Traveling to See Bad Bunny Show
INNOCENT BYSTANDER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.11.25 7:51AM EDT 
Published 08.11.25 7:11AM EDT 
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 11: Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 11: Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A 25-year-old tourist from New York was shot dead after traveling to Puerto Rico to attend a Bad Bunny concert with his girlfriend and three friends. Kevin Mares was on vacation in the Caribbean island to see the Puerto Rican megastar, who is performing a 30-day residency in San Juan, attracting a large number of tourists to the area. But while at a late-night spot in La Perla, a shanty town on the edge of the capital, Mares was caught in the crossfire when two people began arguing. One of them pulled a gun, shooting three people, including Mares, who police confirmed was an innocent bystander. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the abdomen and side, but succumbed to his injuries and died. The other two victims, La Perla locals, remain hospitalized. A GoFundMe page set up by family described Mares as “a deeply loved son, devoted friend, and a source of inspiration to everyone who knew him.” They said, “His wholehearted kindness, adventurous spirit, and unwavering commitment to family made him a pillar of strength for his loved ones,” and added he was planning on proposing to his girlfriend of six years in the fall. The shooter remains at large.

Read it at NBC Miami

