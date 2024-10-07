Veteran Meteorologist Gets Emotional While Warning Floridians About Hurricane Milton
‘JUST HORRIFIC’
A veteran meteorologist got emotional while reporting on Hurricane Milton Monday. John Morales was reporting live for NBC 6 in South Florida when he got teary while warning local residents of the storm’s dangerous path. “It’s just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane. It has dropped,” Morales said before looking down. “It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours. I apologize. This is just horrific.” He later attributes this year’s historic hurricane season to climate change. A video of the broadcast shared to X captures the touching moment before Morales continues on with his report. After his hurricane coverage, Morales took to X to address the clip, which quickly went viral. “I debated whether to share this. I did apologize on the air,” he wrote. He goes on to encourage users to read a piece he wrote linking strong storms like Helene to global warming. “Frankly, YOU should be shaken too, and demand #ClimateActionNow,” he added. As of Monday, the Associated Press reports that Milton has reached Category 5 status and is still aiming for Tampa, a town that hasn’t “endured a head-on hit by a major hurricane in more than a century.” The storm is expected to make landfall midweek.