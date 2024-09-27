A meteorologist was on air reporting on Hurricane Helene in Atlanta when he was interrupted by a woman’s panicked screams and dashed off to save her from rising flood waters. Fox Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen heard cries for help coming from a trapped car as he was filming a live shot early Friday near Peach Tree Creek, the network said. “I just put the microphone down and called 911,” he said. But after a few minutes of waiting for emergency responders, Van Dillen ran into the chest-deep waters and pulled the woman from the vehicle to safety. “Her husband picked her up, and she’s all good,” Van Dillen said. “But the story now turns not on me, but it turns to how much flooding we’ve seen.” While Helene has been downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center warned it will likely bring “catastrophic and potentially life-threatening” flooding to Georgia.