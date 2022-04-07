‘Meth’ Haul That Landed Mexican Worker in Texas Jail Was Just Diesel and Oil
MIXUP
A retired field worker in Texas who sat behind bars for six weeks for transporting 700 gallons of “liquid meth” has been freed after a lab report concluded the juice was only diesel and oil. Pharr Country cops said they saw Mexican national Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman and others dumping a “liquid substance” out of barrels on Feb. 15, the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported. The cops noticed “crystallization” on the vessels and tested the liquid. According to the responders on the scene, the test came back positive for methamphetamine. The supposed drug bust was heralded as a local triumph and Guzman was detained. “It was not meth. It was not meth and I tried to explain it to them during the detention hearing,” Oscar Vega, Guzman’s lawyer, told McClatchy News. An official lab test proved Vegas’ claim and Guzman was released March 25. Vegas said that his client is just happy to have his name cleared and doesn’t seem inclined to press charges.