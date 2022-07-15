D.C. Cop in Motorcade Confirmed ‘Details’ of Trump’s Angry Limo Ride
A police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., has confirmed to the Jan. 6 committee “details” of an account that former President Donald Trump acted aggressively in a limousine on the day of the Capitol riot, according to CNN. Citing a source close to the situation, the outlet reported that the officer had been in the presidential motorcade on Jan. 6, riding alongside the president’s Secret Service detail. The officer told the committee what they had witnessed on the day, the source told CNN. On June 28, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified in a public hearing that she was told that Trump had acted violently in the limousine, lunging at a lead agent and grabbing for the vehicle’s steering wheel. The impetus for his outburst, she said, was that he was told he could not be taken to the Capitol. “I’m the effing president,” Trump yelled, in Hutchinson’s telling. “Take me to the Capitol now!”