Metropolitan Opera Cancels 2020 Season With Plans to Reopen Next Year
GRAND PLANS, DELAYED
New York City’s Metropolitan Opera will cancel its entire 2020-21 season in light of the still uncontrolled coronavirus pandemic, worsening the opera house’s financial crisis that has already left over 1,000 workers on unpaid furlough and cost it $150 million in revenue. For the next planned season in September 2021, the Met has also announced several decisions intended to cut costs and draw in larger audiences. One unspecified financial decision entails renegotiating with its union, including changes in work rules that could draw ire in light of a recent disclosure that the company’s disgraced former artistic director received a $3.5 million settlement after being accused of sexual misconduct. The coronavirus has already claimed the lives of two Met employees: violist Vincent J. Lionti and assistant conductor Joel Revzen.