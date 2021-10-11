Met Police End Probe Into Epstein Victim’s Abuse Claims Against Prince Andrew
CLOSING THE BOOK
The Metropolitan police will take “no further action” over a review of sexual assault and abuse claims leveled at Prince Andrew by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Officers “concluded” their investigation after questioning Giuffre and reviewing several documents related to the case, a spokesperson told the Daily Mail, including some attached to the American civil case that Giuffre will still pursue against the prince.
Giuffre has alleged that she was groomed and forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old. Her suit says convicted pedophile and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein “lent [her] out for sexual purposes” and that she was raped by Andrew at several of Epstein’s properties. The prince has “absolutely and categorically” denied having abused Giuffre and has until Oct. 29 to formally respond to the lawsuit.
The Met had previously examined Giuffre’s claims against the Duke of York but declined to open a full investigation until this August, when she filed her New York suit. Met Commissioner Cressida Dick then announced she had “asked my team to have another look at the material,” saying, “no one is above the law.” Scotland Yard also said this weekend it will not pursue other claims surrounding Epstein about the abuse of other girls in Britain, though it will continue to “liaise with other law enforcement agencies” looking into Epstein.