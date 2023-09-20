Met Police Officer Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Unarmed Black Man
‘JUSTICE FOR CHRIS’
A London police officer who shot dead an unarmed Black man a year ago has been charged with murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Chris Kaba, 24, was killed by a single bullet fired into his vehicle after a car chase in Streatham Hill, South London, on Sept. 5, 2022. The specialist firearms officer involved—British police are not routinely armed—has not been publicly identified and is known only as NX121. The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorized a murder charge and the officer will appear in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Kaba’s family welcomed the decision to charge the officer, “which could not have come too soon.” The added: “Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris.”