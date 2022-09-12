London Cop Suspended After Shooting Unarmed Black Man, Report Says
ON (THIN) ICE
The Metropolitan Police Service has suspended the firearms officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man in London earlier this month, according to The Telegraph. Chris Kaba, 24, was a rapper just months away from becoming a father when he was shot in a police chase last Monday night. No firearms were subsequently found at the scene. Kaba’s death the next day sparked widespread outrage and protest marches across London, one of which was erroneously reported by a Sky News journalist as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Scotland Yard officials had removed the officer from frontline duties, allowing him to continue working while the Independent Office for Police Conduct carried out a homicide investigation into the incident. But hours after Sir Mark Rowley assumed duties as new head of the Metropolitan Police on Monday, the officer was suspended, according to The Telegraph.