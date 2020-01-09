Mexican Asylum-Seeker Commits Suicide on Bridge Over Rio Grande After Being Denied Entry to U.S.
A Mexican asylum-seeker died by suicide on a bridge across the Rio Grande on Wednesday after being denied entry to the United States, two Mexican security officials confirmed to Reuters. The unidentified man tried to enter the U.S. at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge between Reynosa, Mexico, and Pharr, Texas. He slit his throat when he was denied entry, the officials said. The man, who was in his 30s, killed himself on the Mexican side of the bridge, feet away from the international dividing line, according to one of the officials. Reuters reports that the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office said it was investigating the man’s death. U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not clear why the man killed himself.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741