Mexican Authorities Find 45 Bags of Human Remains in Ravine
During a search for seven young people reported missing last week Mexican authorities stumbled upon a shocking discovery: 45 bags of human remains, containing body parts from both men and women, in a ravine outside Guadalajara, Jalisco officials announced Wednesday. Firefighters and other law enforcement were dispatched to uncover the remains after the state prosecutor’s office received a report about suspicions of body parts at the site. The first bag was found Tuesday and the search remains underway, although the more than 131-foot-deep gorge poses challenges for the probe, Forbes reported. It is still unknown if any of the remains discovered belong to the seven people officials were initially looking for. Mexico has more than 100,000 missing people in the country, according to government data, and Jalisco tops other states with roughly 15,000.