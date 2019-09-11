CHEAT SHEET
Mexican Man Is 8th Person to Die in ICE Custody This Year
A 37-year-old Mexican man died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Tuesday, according to reporting by BuzzFeed News. A source told the news site that the man had been in custody at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility in Woodstock, Illinois, since Sept. 3, and died at a hospital in the area on Tuesday. The man was to appear in immigration court after ICE officials issued him a notice for deportation proceedings. This is the eighth death to happen in ICE custody this year.