Mexican Man Shot by Texas National Guard Soldier Across Rio Grande
SPIRALING
A man standing on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande was injured on Saturday night when a Texas National Guard soldier opened fire across the water, Mexico’s top diplomat said. The unidentified man was on the riverbanks of Ciudad Juárez when the troop in El Paso fired, according to Roberto Velasco, the chief of the North America bureau at the Mexican Foreign Ministry. Velasco said the Mexican government has asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate the incident while officials in Mexico make inquiries into why the injured man was on the banks of the Rio Grande. The victim sustained an injury to his right leg and was hospitalized, according to the state government of Chihuahua. The Texas Military Department, which oversees the Texas National Guard, confirmed in a statement that a service member assigned to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star “discharged a weapon in a border-related incident” on Saturday night and said an investigation is underway.