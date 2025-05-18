Watch Mexican Navy Tall Ship Crash Into Brooklyn Bridge

A ship carrying an estimated 200 people hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, according to a report from the New York Post.

One of the 147-foot masts on the Cuauhtémoc, a ship owned by the Mexican Navy, collided with the bridge at approximately 8:26 p.m., according to CNN. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told the news network that multiple people were being “aided,” while a source with knowledge of the incident claimed that a total of 20 people so far have reported injuries, with three of those individuals in critical condition.

A search and rescue operation is underway, with victims being transported to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Those in critical condition are being taken to a nearby hospital.

Shortly after the incident took place, the official X account for NYC Emergency Management tweeted, “NYCEM is responding to an incident at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge. The situation is developing and details are not confirmed at this time.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James shared a link to the Post‘s coverage of the incident on X, adding her own message of, “I’m praying for everyone who was on this ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge this evening. New Yorkers should follow local guidance while our first responders do their jobs.“

The ship arrived in New York earlier this week with a grandiose display as a sign of goodwill between Mexico and the U.S. that featured cadets lining the ship’s mast as the ship sailed into the harbor.

Just watched a sailboat smash into the Brooklyn Bridge? pic.twitter.com/xUEmKRClRZ — g (@garlandrg) May 18, 2025

The Cuauhtémoc, built in 1982 for the purpose of training cadets, was expected to participate in an elaborate display as part of next year’s Fourth of July celebrations for America’s 250th, dubbed “Sail4th.”

Captain Andrew McGovern, a board member for Sail4th, said that cultural exchanges were a key focus of the event, which was also set to include a military flyover and fireworks finale. McGovern said of the event, “The visual will be unbelievable, and the events are going to be magical,” adding, “This will have a lasting legacy and open people’s eyes. This is what we were built on and founded on.”

Brooklyn *WATER RESCUE* Box 0492

Manhattan Bridge

BOAT ACCIDENT, PEOPLE IN THE WATER. TUG BOAT REMOVING PPL FROM THE WATER

Traffic delays and road closures are expected around New Dock Street and Water Street in Brooklyn as emergency personnel attend to the scene, and locals are advised to use alternate routes.

The Daily Beast reached out to NYC Emergency Management and the FDNY for comment.