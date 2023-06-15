Mexican Olympic Diver Opens OnlyFans Account to Pay His Bills
Diego Balleza, a Mexican athlete who placed fourth in synchronized diving on the 10-meter platform at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is turning to OnlyFans after being left cash-strapped due to a dispute between World Aquatics and the head of Mexico’s national sports commission. The commission’s chief cut off monthly payments to the aquatics athletes, with Balleza telling The Associated Press that “it occurred to me to open it because you are always looking for a way to make income. I support my house and my mother, and I have bills to pay, and you can upload whatever you want in there, it’s a valid content.” His account charges a $15 monthly fee for content with an option for $40.50 packages. Although he admitted the money he receives from the platform is “very volatile,” Balleza said “it has served me well so far” as he revs up to compete at the world championships to secure spots for Mexico in the 2024 Paris Olympics.