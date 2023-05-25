Mexican Prez Urges Florida Latinos Not to Give ‘a Single Vote’ to DeSantis
‘PLAYING POLITICS’
The president of Mexico took a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, urging Hispanic residents of Florida not to back the governor a day after he announced his 2024 presidential campaign. “All of his playing politics with migrants was because he wanted to be the Republican party candidate,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at a news conference, according to Reuters. “I hope the Hispanics of Florida wake up and don’t give him a single vote.” López Obrador’s remarks come two weeks after he slammed an “immoral” Florida anti-immigration bill, asking why DeSantis felt the need “to take advantage of people’s pain, of migrants’ pain, of people’s need for political gain.” During his glitchy campaign launch on Wednesday, DeSantis promised to build a wall along the border the United States shares with Mexico, calling it “a national emergency” he’d immediately mobilize “all resources” to solve.